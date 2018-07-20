Communications, security staff testify at West Virginia Supreme Court hearing

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lawmakers met for day three of impeachment hearings on the conduct of the state’s High Court, with much of the focus on specific allegations against the court’s former chief justice.

The House Judiciary Committee met in the House Chamber Thursday morning, a week after meeting for the first time to consider articles of impeachment against one or more justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Much of the focus of the impeachments hearings is on Justice Allen Loughry, who is suspended without pay. The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a new charge of obstruction of justice against Loughry Tuesday, bringing the total number of federal charges against Loughry to 23. That’s on top of a 32-count complaint from the state’s Judicial Investigation Commission.