Committee sends water quality rules to Legislature
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Legislature will take up water quality standards during the 2019 session, the legislative rule-making committee decided Tuesday evening.
Before finally agreeing to send the proposed rule to the full Legislature, the committee first decided to modify it, eliminating new proposed parameters for different pollutants.
The rules set limits on pollution that enters the state’s streams and rivers, and are up for review every three years.
