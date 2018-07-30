Coalition forms against anti-abortion amendment to West Virginia Constitution

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia voters will have more to decide than who will represent them in Congress come November.

Voters will need to make the important decision on an amendment to the state’s Constitution to explicitly state no one has a right to an abortion. A coalition of statewide organizations called Vote No On 1 has formed to mobilize voters against the amendment.

Amendment 1, the result of the passage of Senate Joint Resolution 12 during the regular session of the Legislature, reads: “Nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of an abortion.”

