By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently released their quarterly report on coal production for the first quarter and while numbers are down at the national level, southern West Virginia produced nearly 10 percent more coal in the first quarter of 2018 as the region did in the first quarter of 2017.

Production was also up in the first quarter of 2018 of the fourth quarter of 2017.

Between the months of January and March, southern West Virginia mines produced 12,107,000 short tons of coal, compared to 11,866,000 short tons between October and December 2017 and 11,018,000 short tons during the months of January through March 2017.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/coal-production-up-in-southern-west-virginia-down-nationwide/article_65267f8f-d6a2-5cd4-b722-d5cc4450340e.html

