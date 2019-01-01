Coal expected to taper down in coming years; West Virginia has little to no natural gas projects in works excluding pipelines
By MATT COMBS
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, West Virginia produced just over 3 percent more coal in the first two quarters of 2018 than during the same time period in 2017.
That production increase was seen in greater numbers in the southern portion of the state, which saw a production increase of more than 11 percent in the first two quarters this year.
While up over last year, the numbers still pale in comparison to figures from a decade ago, when the state produced more than 157 million tons of coal with nearly 117 million tons coming from the southern portion of the state.
