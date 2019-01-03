CNHI newspapers and websites sold to Alabama Retirement Systems

CNHI News Service

The Register Herald

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — CNHI, LLC has been acquired by the Retirement Systems of Alabama, it was announced today.

CNHI is made up of more than 100 local newspapers and websites in 22 states, including 68 dailies and more than 40 non-dailies.

In West Virginia that includes The Register-Herald in Beckley, The Bluefield Daily Telegraph and in Fairmont, The Times West Virginian.

