Cleveland-Cliffs to idle Weirton facility

Unfavorable ITC ruling listed as cause

The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The Weirton tinplate production plant will be idled indefinitely in April, Cleveland-Cliffs announced this morning.

The move is a direct result of the unanimous decision issued by all four members of the International Trade Commission negating the implementation of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on tin mill products calculated by the Department of Commerce, the company said this morning.

A WARN notice is being issued today to approximately 900 impacted employees. These employees will be provided relocation opportunities to work at other Cliffs’ facilities or severance packages.

In January 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs and co-petitioners the United Steelworkers filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions related to unfairly traded tin and chromium coated sheet steel products. After finding evidence of dumping and subsidization, on Jan. 5 of this year, the Department of Commerce announced duties on four countries, including Canada, China, Germany and South Korea. However, on February 6, the ITC unanimously rejected these tariffs.

