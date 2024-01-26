Clarksburg (West Virginia) gets new charter school in fall 2024

By Logan Cottrell, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The former Adamston Elementary School will be repurposed for another education venture later this year, officials said.

Retired Brig. Gen. Christopher Walker, chair of the Clarksburg Classical Academy board of directors, said they have been working on a project with Accel Schools to bring back fundamental learning techniques to Harrison County.

“I wanted to help open this school to allow students to become productive global citizens,” said Walker. “The Classical Academy is designed to teach students how to think, not what to think.

“The way it works is teaching kids the liberal arts and the great books. Students will learn grammar, reading, writing, arithmetic, geometry and astronomy. Alongside those, we will also be teaching them music.”

The school has been in the works for over a year, said Courtney Harritt, a spokesperson for the academy.

“We finally got the approval for the school in November of 2023,” she said. “There are multiple stages we have to go through. First, we have to get interest from the community and the board of education surrounding the school.

“Our second stage is finding the location. The third and final stage is the program. Right now, the school has been approved to have a K-8 program. But most likely the first year or so, we’ll only be a K-5.”

