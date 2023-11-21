Clarksburg (West Virginia) dance studio set to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Daisy Gibbons, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A group of aspiring local dancers will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity later this week.

In Step Dance & Fitness will have 25 dancers performing in the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Kim Bell, owner of the studio, has known since January they would perform in the parade.

“You always watch it Thanksgiving Day when dinner is being made, and it is just something you look at and say, ‘That would be really cool to do that,’” she said.

This year, 600 dancers from all over the country will perform in the parade.

“Just having the opportunity to have my students go has really been great,” Bell said.

The dancers traveled to New York on Saturday to begin rehearsal and will practice every day until they perform.

