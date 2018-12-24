Latest News:
Christmas travelers make a stop at West Virginia Welcome Center

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Matthew Jenkins and Sammie Nixon, of Akron, Ohio, look at a map of West Virginia at the Welcome Center in Williamstown off of Interstate 77. Many people were traveling through the area over the weekend for the upcoming Christmas holiday. Jenkins and Nixon were returning home after spending some time in Huntington.
(News and Sentinel photo by Brett Dunlap)

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va.  — As people were traveling over the weekend to get where they were going for the Christmas holiday, many stopped at the West Virginia Welcome Center at Williamstown.

Many of the travelers stopped to take a break after being on the road for awhile, get out of the car to walk around, get a snack or drink, check a map or ask about what was ahead for them on the highway.

Many people were heading to be with family for the Christmas holiday and others were getting away for the holidays.

