Christmas in the Park opens at Chief Logan

By Dylan Vidovich, The Logan Banner

CHIEF LOGAN STATE PARK, W.Va. — Christmas in the Park, Logan County’s premier annual holiday light display inside Chief Logan State Park, opened for its 2023 season Thursday night.

Started in 1994 by the late Tom “Rose” Tomblin, Christmas in the Park is celebrating its 30th consecutive year this year. The display, which is made possible through donations and volunteer work, stretches the main drag of Chief Logan State Park for over two miles from the park’s entrance to the park pool.

In addition to the countless lights, the display includes hundreds of display items and other goodies for the public to enjoy such as a gift shop, hayrides, a coco hut offering hot chocolate, and an attraction known as Santa Land, which allows children to sit on Santa’s lap and take photos for a sitting fee of $5.

New displays in this year’s Christmas in the Park include an old-fashioned red Christmas truck made by students at the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center and decorated by volunteers, an animated angel releasing a dove, animated elves with Santa’s mail bag, a lighted sleigh that two adults can fit in, and family deer photo ops.

