Children learn through playing: Toys aid in teaching technology in Ohio County schools
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Elementary school students might think they’re just playing when they add robotics to Legos, or figure out how to assemble the sections of a toy caterpillar so that it moves and precisely turns across the floor.
But technology-based toys are teaching young children in Ohio County Schools the thought processes they need as society moves toward a future where technology skills and thinking will be needed.
Oddly enough, students typically can be handed the toy with little or no instruction and know-how to make it work, according to JoJo Shay, innovation coordinator for Ohio County Schools.
