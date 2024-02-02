By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia House of Delegates committee has begun working on tax credits and pilot programs meant to encourage the growth of childcare options to help get people back into the workforce.

The House Committee on Senior, Children, and Family Issues recommended three bills for passage Thursday dealing with childcare, sending all three bills to the House Finance Committee.

House Bill 5051, providing a tax credit to for-profit and nonprofit corporations for continued operations of existing childcare facilities, would provide a tax credit against corporate net income taxes and personal income taxes for expenses for existing childcare facilities equal to 100% of the total amount expended by a taxpayer.

House Bill 5052 would increase the tax credit for employers providing childcare for employees. The bill expands on a bill passed by the Legislature in 2022 providing a tax credit for employers who provide childcare facilities to employees. HB 5053 would cover the costs of capital investments and operating costs for employer-provided childcare facilities from 50% of the capital and 50% of the operating costs to 100% of capital and operating costs.

The lead sponsor of both bills is Del. Bob Fehrenbacher, R-Wood, and HB 5053 has the support of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. Fehrenbacher said both bills are meant to help reverse West Virginia’s reputation as a childcare desert.

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2024/02/childcare-tax-credit-bills-moving-in-west-virginia-house/