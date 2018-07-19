Chief Logan State Park debuts four-bedroom luxury cabins
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
LOGAN, W.Va. — While the cozy log cabins built by Civilian Conservation Corps workers at a number of West Virginia state parks in the 1930s and early ‘40s have their woodsy charm and remain popular, they are a far cry from the latest version of state park cabins recently opened at Chief Logan State Park.
Each of Chief Logan’s three new guest cabins includes four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, a huge great room with a fireplace and big-screen television, a large, fully-equipped kitchen, wrap-around decks with Adirondack chairs, and a fire ring.
The cabins are furnished with original art work and photos of West Virginia landscapes by West Virginia artists and photographers, and stocked with West Virginia-made items like Homer Laughlin china and Wild Mountain Soap products.
