Chiarelli reaffirms push for statewide camping ban after Morgantown vote

By Chase Hughart, WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Del. Geno Chiarelli, R-Monongalia, says he plans to reintroduce legislation to ban urban camping statewide following voter approval of a similar ordinance in Morgantown’s municipal election Tuesday.

“I was pleased but not surprised to see Morgantown voters speak at the ballot box to maintain a ban on individuals using our public property as campsites,” Chiarelli said. “I know this is an important safety issue in other parts of the state, which is why I plan to introduce my bill to ban urban camping again next year during the regular legislative session.”

Unofficial results from the election showed support for Article 1157 — commonly known as the “camping ban” — prompting renewed momentum among some lawmakers for a statewide version of the ordinance.

The proposed legislation seeks to prohibit people, including those experiencing homelessness, from camping or establishing encampments on public property. A similar bill passed the West Virginia House of Delegates in March and is expected to be revisited in a future session.

