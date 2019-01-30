Charter schools uncharted territory in West Virginia

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The issue of charter schools in West Virginia remains uncharted territory in the state, but the Legislature is seeking to explore it.

An omnibus education bill currently being considered by lawmakers contains provisions to allow charter schools in the Mountain State, though the idea is not sitting well with some teachers in traditional public schools.

Emily Schultz, director of state policy and advocacy at the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, defines charter schools “as public schools that operate with certain flexibilities”pertaining to staffing, budget and curriculum. Under the proposed legislation in West Virginia, county school districts and institutions of higher education would be among those designated as “authorizers” and given authority to permit a charter school to form, she said.