By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Delegate Charlie Reynolds has resigned his legislative office to take a job as superintendent of District 6 with the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Reynolds — a Republican who represented Marshall County and the 6th Delegate District — informed House Speaker Roger Hanshaw of his resignation by letter on Friday.

“This decision was not made lightly, but after careful consideration of my personal and professional priorities,” Reynolds stated in the letter.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the constituents of the 6th District in the House of Delegates. I am grateful for the trust and support that I have received from the community over the years. Working alongside my fellow delegates and contributing to the legislative process has been a fulfilling experience.”

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2023/10/charlie-reynolds-resigns-from-house-of-delegates-takes-job-with-west-virginia-division-of-highways/