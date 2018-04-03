Charleston, W.Va., native heading new national vehicle battery recycling effort

The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON — Do you maybe have a used car or truck battery tucked away somewhere in your garage? If so, you’ve got plenty of company.

It’s estimated that 99 percent of vehicle batteries are recycled. But that missing 1 percent represents two million batteries, Now a new coalition of vehicle battery manufacturers, recyclers and retailers has launched an effort to recover two million more batteries with the goal of achieving a recycling rate of 100 percent.

The campaign, dubbed the “2 Million Battery Challenge,” is an effort to engage consumers to bring their used vehicle batteries to the nearest participating auto parts retailer to have them properly recycled. …

