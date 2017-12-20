Charleston venues host New Year’s Eve performances for 23rd GoodNight
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dozens of musicians, dancers and ensembles will help Charleston ring in 2018 during the annual GoodNight celebration on New Year’s Eve.
The family-friendly event, now a part of FestivALL Charleston, will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. in nine locations throughout the city. The performances are free and the KRT will run a loop providing free transportation to attendees. See a full schedule and more details at www.festivallcharleston.com/events.
Baptist Temple fellowship hall
7 and 9 p.m. Appalachian Celtic Consort
Baptist Temple sanctuary
6 and 8 p.m. Charleston Civic Chorus
7 and 9 p.m. Youth Symphony
Capitol Center Theater
6 p.m. Gospel Brass Band
7 p.m. Charleston Metro Band
8 p.m. Kanawha Valley Community Band
Christ Church United Methodist chapel
6 and 8 p.m. Makenna Hope
7 p.m. Mark Hornbaker’s Academy Singers
Sacred Heart co-cathedral
7 p.m. The Brass Five
Christ Church United Methodist sanctuary
6 and 8 p.m. womanSong
7 and 9 p.m. Kanawha Kordsmen Barbershop Chorus
Municipal Auditorium
6 p.m. River City Youth Ballet Ensemble
7 and 9 p.m. Craig Hinchman Trio
8 p.m. Roger Rabalais
First Presbyterian Church sanctuary
6 and 8 p.m. Jonathan Tucker with Mark Scarpelli
7 and 9 p.m. Ryan Hardiman with Mark Scarpelli
First Presbyterian Church — activities room
6 to 9 p.m. “It’s Midnight Somewhere” with FOOTMAD
St. John’s Episcopal Church
6 and 8 p.m. The O’Daughtery Family
7 and 9 p.m. St. Cecilia Chamber Players
St. Marks United Methodist Church chapel
6 p.m. St. Marks Steel Drums
7 and 9 p.m. Rose Fisher
St. Marks United Methodist Church sanctuary
6 and 8 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus
7 p.m. Appalachian Children’s Chorus
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
6 and 8 p.m. Almost Heaven Dulcimer Club
7 and 9 p.m. Albert Frank Perrone
