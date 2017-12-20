Charleston venues host New Year’s Eve performances for 23rd GoodNight

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dozens of musicians, dancers and ensembles will help Charleston ring in 2018 during the annual GoodNight celebration on New Year’s Eve.

The family-friendly event, now a part of FestivALL Charleston, will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. in nine locations throughout the city. The performances are free and the KRT will run a loop providing free transportation to attendees. See a full schedule and more details at www.festivallcharleston.com/events.

Baptist Temple fellowship hall

6 and 8 p.m. Presby Pickers

7 and 9 p.m. Appalachian Celtic Consort

Baptist Temple sanctuary

6 and 8 p.m. Charleston Civic Chorus

7 and 9 p.m. Youth Symphony

Capitol Center Theater

6 p.m. Gospel Brass Band

7 p.m. Charleston Metro Band

8 p.m. Kanawha Valley Community Band

Christ Church United Methodist chapel

6 and 8 p.m. Makenna Hope

7 p.m. Mark Hornbaker’s Academy Singers

Sacred Heart co-cathedral

7 p.m. The Brass Five

Christ Church United Methodist sanctuary

6 and 8 p.m. womanSong

7 and 9 p.m. Kanawha Kordsmen Barbershop Chorus

Municipal Auditorium

6 p.m. River City Youth Ballet Ensemble

7 and 9 p.m. Craig Hinchman Trio

8 p.m. Roger Rabalais

First Presbyterian Church sanctuary

6 and 8 p.m. Jonathan Tucker with Mark Scarpelli

7 and 9 p.m. Ryan Hardiman with Mark Scarpelli

First Presbyterian Church — activities room

6 to 9 p.m. “It’s Midnight Somewhere” with FOOTMAD

St. John’s Episcopal Church

6 and 8 p.m. The O’Daughtery Family

7 and 9 p.m. St. Cecilia Chamber Players

St. Marks United Methodist Church chapel

6 p.m. St. Marks Steel Drums

7 and 9 p.m. Rose Fisher

St. Marks United Methodist Church sanctuary

6 and 8 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus

7 p.m. Appalachian Children’s Chorus

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

6 and 8 p.m. Almost Heaven Dulcimer Club

7 and 9 p.m. Albert Frank Perrone

