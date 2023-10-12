By Taylor Kennedy, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston announced Wednesday morning that the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships will take place in the capital city for the next five years, starting in 2024.

The event will allow Junior 17-18, Under-23 and Elite athletes to compete for the Stars and Stripes jersey in the Road Race, Time Trial and Criterium.

“After seven successful years in Knoxville, we are thrilled to start a new tradition with Charleston,” USA Cycling President and CEO Brendan Quirk said in a news release.

“We vetted several different venues and were extremely impressed by the challenging terrain and beauty of West Virginia’s capital city, as well as the capability of the local organizing committee led by the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.”

Charleston has hosted international table tennis and men’s volleyball events this year.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin credits the relationships already established as a big piece of getting this latest event to the capital city.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/sports/charleston-set-to-host-pro-road-national-championships-in-2024/article_fb6e9126-5404-5211-8ba4-04bd97e8b3a8.html