Latest News:
By December 13, 2018 Read More →

Charleston Ballet calls on local talent — including a reporter — for Nutcracker

By BILL LYNCH

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Charleston Ballet director Kim Pauley talks to Gingersnaps during rehearsal for The Nutcracker Tuesday.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Ballet director Kim Pauley calls us “quite a cast of characters.” We’re the adult dancers who perform with the ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra during their annual holiday production of “The Nutcracker,” which opens Friday night at the Clay Center.

Our backgrounds are eclectic. Among us, there’s a psychologist and a retired surgeon, a natural gas business owner, a barista and a guy who works at the liquor store.

Then, there’s me.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.