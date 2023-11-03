By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and clocks will be turned back one hour on Nov. 5. This occasion also serves as a good time to check some important equipment in your home that could be the key to giving you and your family extra time when it counts.

The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) annually promotes the “Change Your Clocks, Change Your Batteries” campaign, which encourages the public to change their smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries when turning back clocks in the fall and ahead in the spring.

According to an NFPA study released in 2021, almost three out of five home fire deaths were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate.

The American Red Cross says home fires claim more lives every year than all natural disasters combined, and having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

