Challenged Athletes of West Virginia director ready for winter season at Snowshoe Resort

By SUZANNE STEWART

The Pocahontas Times

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — In June, the Challenged Athletes of West Virginia at Snowshoe Mountain Resort suffered a great loss when founder and director Dave Begg passed away. To carry on his legacy and to honor his memory, Carol Woody, of Snowshoe, has taken the helm as director.

“I worked with the program ever since I moved here, really, just off and on in a volunteer capacity,” Woody said. “I’ve always enjoyed my time here. I can’t imagine anything better than this, so it’s kind of bittersweet. I would much rather Dave were here doing this, but it’s also important we carry on what we started.”

The program began in 1996 when Begg filed for 501(c)3 non-profit status. The Adaptive Sports Center was built at Silver Creek and children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities had a place to learn to ski and enjoy the outdoors.

