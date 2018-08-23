By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Six national epidemiological experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now stationed in West Virginia to help manage the region’s hepatitis A outbreak, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said Wednesday.

The experts from the CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention will provide technical assistance mostly in Kanawha and Putnam counties, which are the areas hit hardest by hepatitis A in West Virginia.

The CDC will assist in data management and case investigations as the DHHR continues to bolster efforts at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, where state epidemiologists have also been embedded since May.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/cdc-experts-arrive-in-wv-to-help-manage-hepatitis-a/article_12b23dad-4969-58cd-811c-b2d49a58e3f5.html

