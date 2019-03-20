Latest News:
Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston rejects claims in West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit over sex abuse scandal

By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Michael J. Bransfield, center, the former bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, celebrates Mass at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in 2011. Bransfield retired in 2018 at the same time allegations surfaced that he had sexually abused adults.
(Intelligencer file photo by Scott McCloskey)

WHEELING, W.Va.  — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston said it “strongly and unconditionally rejects” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s assertion that the diocese is not wholly committed to the protection of children.

On Tuesday, Morrisey filed a civil lawsuit against the diocese and its retired bishop, the Most Rev. Michael J. Bransfield, for allegedly failing to protect children from sexual abusers.

Diocesan spokesman Tim Bishop released a statement from the diocese late Tuesday.

