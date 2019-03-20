Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston rejects claims in West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s lawsuit over sex abuse scandal

By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston said it “strongly and unconditionally rejects” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s assertion that the diocese is not wholly committed to the protection of children.

On Tuesday, Morrisey filed a civil lawsuit against the diocese and its retired bishop, the Most Rev. Michael J. Bransfield, for allegedly failing to protect children from sexual abusers.

Diocesan spokesman Tim Bishop released a statement from the diocese late Tuesday.

