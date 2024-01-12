By Ashley Perham, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After more than two decades, Kent Carper is no longer president of the Kanawha County Commission.

During Thursday night’s commission meeting, Carper, who has been on the panel since 1996, made a motion for Lance Wheeler, the newest commission member, to take over as president. Wheeler was elected to replace longtime commissioner Hoppy Shores in 2020.

Carper is remaining on the commission.

Commissioner Ben Salango, who was elected president pro tempore, said Carper has approached him about being commission president every year for the seven years he’s been on the commission.

“I say, ‘Nope, it’s all you,'” Salango said.

Wheeler said he’s not looking to change much at the commission.

“The only thing that’s changed today is the seating arrangement,” he said.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_valley/carper-steps-down-as-kanawha-county-commission-president/article_35d3d5c4-a6a7-51cf-b8be-011d9806c7f2.html