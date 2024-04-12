By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said she witnessed the effects of the strong storm that hit West Virginia last week.

While she pledges to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help victims of flooding and wind damage, she also believes Gov. Jim Justice needs to take the lead in making certain assistance comes to the state by obtaining a federal disaster declaration.

“It was quite a storm. I live in Kanawha County, and I saw the effects there,” Capito, R-West Virginia, said. “It was quite something in terms of wind speeds and destruction.”

She added she will always work with FEMA to achieve help for victims, but a federal declaration of disaster has to be declared before that can happen. The governor of a state requests such a declaration from the president.

“It is the state’s responsibility to help people get back on their feet, and I encourage them to move in that direction,” Capito said. “I do know the Red Cross has been working in the area. I encourage people who have been independently impacted to contact them.”

During her weekly virtual briefing with state reporters, Capito also was asked whether she thought the Biden administration or the Senate should investigate the acquisition of U.S. Steel by Chinese-owned Nippon Steel.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2024/04/capito-urges-state-to-move-on-flood-relief/