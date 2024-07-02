Capito tours Form Energy during stop in Weirton

By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is astounded by the changes seen in north Weirton in the last few years

Capito, R-W.Va., was in the city Monday to visit Form Factory 1, receiving a tour and update on development of the facility constructed to manufacture iron-air batteries on property once used in the making of steel. It was part of a series of stops in the Northern Panhandle.

“What a great investment,” she said of the facility which has been under construction for the last year. “It’s such an uplifting feeling.”

As part of the tour, Capito was able to see and learn about the engineering, testing and assembly of the batteries developed by Form Energy, which are designed to provide 100 hours of power storage, as well as its quality control procedures.

According to Mateo Jaramillo, CEO and co-founder of Form Energy, much of the primary construction on the first phase of Form Factory 1 is complete, and “dress rehearsals” are ongoing as the company has begun to bring manufacturing personnel on site to begin early-stage building of the battery components.

