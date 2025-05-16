By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

WASHINGTON (WV News) — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said she has not received a response to her letter to U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick urging him to provide an update on the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.

The BEAD program was paused by the Trump administration in March, leaving in doubt the future of more than $1 billion in federal funds promised to West Virginia to expand internet connectivity.

Capito wrote to Lutnick last week asking him to expedite the review of the program and release updated guidance.

“We have not received a response. We have, however, been in close contact with them to reinforce the frustration that I feel,” Capito said during a press availability Thursday. “Three-and-a-half years in, and we haven’t spent one dollar. West Virginia’s plan was at the cusp of being fully submitted for the $1.2 billion we are to receive.”

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/capito-no-response-from-u-s-commerce-dept-to-letter-asking-for-bead-program-update/article_ce426f00-4bfd-4cfb-bf87-9b4feb703ffd.html