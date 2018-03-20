Capito, Manchin disagree with Trump on arming teachers
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Both of West Virginia’s U.S. senators said President Donald Trump’s plan to arm teachers with guns in school won’t help solve a complex problem.
“I don’t think a teacher should carry a gun in a classroom,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va, in an interview at her Charleston office last week. “I’m probably going to get — I just don’t think that’s going to solve the problem.”
Her counterpart across the aisle, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., came to a similar conclusion.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/capito-manchin-disagree-with-trump-on-arming-teachers/article_7548ad0f-8bb4-5bc0-b5d9-590253479f82.html
