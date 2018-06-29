Latest News:
By June 29, 2018 Read More →

Capital Gazette publisher: ‘We will honor our colleagues’ memories by continuing our mission’

From The Capital Gazette:

By Colin Campbell
The Baltimore Sun

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Following the attack on the newsroom of the Annapolis Capital Gazette, heartbroken colleagues will pay tribute to the victims by continuing to deliver the news, the publisher and editor-in-chief of The Baltimore Sun Media Group, which includes The Capital, said in a statement Friday morning. …

Read the article: http://www.capitalgazette.com/bs-md-capital-gazette-publisher-statement-20180629-story.html

Capital Gazette shooting suspect charged with five counts of first-degree murder

To read more on the impact of the shooting, visit the Capital Gazette site: http://www.capitalgazette.com/#nt=mastheadnavbar

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.