Latest News:
By March 14, 2019 Read More →

Candidate for governor Stephen Smith to visit Elkins today

The Inter-Mountain

Stephen Smith, left, who ran the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition, announced he is running for governor as a Democrat in the 2020 elections.
(Submitted photo)

ELKINS, W.Va.  — Gubernatorial Candidate Stephen Smith is on a 55 County Town Hall Tour, stopping in Elkins today.

On the tour, Smith will meet with fellow West Virginians who have undrinkable water coming out of the taps in their homes. He’ll attend recovery meetings and hearing directly from people struggling with addiction. He’ll meet with seniors and learn more about the impact of our state’s high social security taxes. Each tour stop will be unique to the issues that are most pressing in that County.

Smith will be at Woodford Memorial United Methodist Church, at 113 First Street in Elkins, from 6-8 p.m. today.

Read the entire article

See more from The Inter-Mountain

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.