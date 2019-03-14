Candidate for governor Stephen Smith to visit Elkins today

The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Gubernatorial Candidate Stephen Smith is on a 55 County Town Hall Tour, stopping in Elkins today.

On the tour, Smith will meet with fellow West Virginians who have undrinkable water coming out of the taps in their homes. He’ll attend recovery meetings and hearing directly from people struggling with addiction. He’ll meet with seniors and learn more about the impact of our state’s high social security taxes. Each tour stop will be unique to the issues that are most pressing in that County.

Smith will be at Woodford Memorial United Methodist Church, at 113 First Street in Elkins, from 6-8 p.m. today.