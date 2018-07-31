Candidate filing period for WV Supreme Court Justice Ketchum’s seat announced

The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Secretary of State Mac Warner is announcing the official candidate registration dates for a Special Election called by Governor Jim Justice to fill the unexpired term of Justice Menis Ketchum on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Justice Ketchum resigned effective Friday. The Special Election will run concurrently with the regularly scheduled Nov. 6 General Election.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/07/candidate-filing-period-for-justice-ketchums-seat-announced/

