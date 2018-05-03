Campaign finance: West Virginia local candidates learn that fundraisers aren’t always successful
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Among the nuggets of data in the campaign financial disclosures by candidates in local legislative races is something of a cautionary tale about the perils of hosting campaign fundraising events: Two candidates hosted fundraisers — and both lost money.
Dean Jeffries, a Republican running for the 40th House of Delegates District seat being vacated by retiring Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, reported hosting an April 10 fundraising event at the Bricks and Barrels restaurant in Charleston.
Jeffries’ campaign spent $175.57 on hors d’oeuvres, but reported $0 in contributions on the pre-primary financial report filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/campaign-finance-local-candidates-learn-that-fundraisers-aren-t-always/article_26332e18-9cb9-5140-8f0b-836129e69656.html
