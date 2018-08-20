Calzone wins State Fair of West Virginia new food contest

By MICHELLE JAMES

The Register-Herald

FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When Sue and Brian Gillette open up shop for the 2019 edition of the State Fair of West Virginia next summer, they’ll do it with some bragging rights.

After 10 days of fan voting, their Bacon Mac & Cheese Calzone was named the inaugural winner of the fair’s Best New Food Contest Saturday.

“We’re ecstatic,” Brian said. “We take pride in our food and we really are elated.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/calzone-wins-state-fair-food-contest/article_a0cf7d68-29a2-5c53-bca5-a768e8f52472.html

