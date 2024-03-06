Calhoun County school bus driver charged with DUI after crash

By Evan Bevins, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. — Calhoun County Schools were closed Tuesday after a school bus crash Monday evening in which the bus driver was allegedly intoxicated and at least three students suffered serious injuries.

Jeffrey Brannon, 54, of 1534 Yellow Creek Road, Big Bend, was arraigned Monday night on three counts each of driving under the influence resulting in serious injury and child neglect resulting in injury, according to a release from the West Virginia State Police.

He was in custody at the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods on a $250,000 bond.

In a video posted to the Calhoun County Schools Facebook page Monday night, Superintendent Michael Fitzwater said students were taken to at least three hospitals.

“It is our understanding that these injuries are not life-threatening,” he said.

Nineteen students were on the bus, which was transporting them to or from an activity when the crash occurred, according to the release. A state trooper was dispatched at 6 p.m. to the scene in the 8900 block of South Calhoun Highway (West Virginia 16) at Millstone, said a criminal complaint filed in Calhoun County Magistrate Court.

