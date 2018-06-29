Cabell County cooks train other West Virginia school cooks on scratch-made recipes
By BISHOP NASH
The Herald-Dispatch
ONA, W.Va. — The made-from-scratch methods perfected in Cabell County’s school cafeterias were again elevated as a model for schools across West Virginia as the district hosted a two-day training session Wednesday and Thursday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Cabell County’s school cooks demonstrated their own kitchen techniques and recipes to fellow cafeteria staff from19 West Virginia counties. This is the sixth year Cabell County has hosted the annual statewide cafeteria training, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition, and trained cooks from nearly all 55 West Virginia counties.
“We’re proud of our cooks and they take pride in the job they do, and it shows,” said Rhonda McCoy, director of food services at Cabell County Schools. “We just hope this can spread to other counties and that they can do the scratch cooking, too.”
