Latest News:
By June 29, 2018 Read More →

Cabell County cooks train other West Virginia school cooks on scratch-made recipes

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

Wanda McCallister prepared queso cheese as she and other Cabell County Food Service Department workers share recipes with cooks from school districts across West Virginia on Thursday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Lori Wolfe)

ONA, W.Va. — The made-from-scratch methods perfected in Cabell County’s school cafeterias were again elevated as a model for schools across West Virginia as the district hosted a two-day training session Wednesday and Thursday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

Cabell County’s school cooks demonstrated their own kitchen techniques and recipes to fellow cafeteria staff from19 West Virginia counties. This is the sixth year Cabell County has hosted the annual statewide cafeteria training, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition, and trained cooks from nearly all 55 West Virginia counties.

“We’re proud of our cooks and they take pride in the job they do, and it shows,” said Rhonda McCoy, director of food services at Cabell County Schools. “We just hope this can spread to other counties and that they can do the scratch cooking, too.”

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/cabell-county-cooks-train-others-on-scratch-made-recipes/article_977d0447-5355-595f-ae79-91d20aee9bb5.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.