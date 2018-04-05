C8-related cases moved to U.S. District Court in Ohio

Staff reports

PARKERSBURG — A judicial panel has determined five C8-related cases separate from the settlement of the multidistrict litigation with DuPont will be transferred to U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

DuPont moved to vacate an order from the panel to include the cases in the litigation, of which the company reached a settlement for over $600 million last year, and as a result, preventing any benefit “from further transfer of tag-along actions,” the order from Sarah S. Vance, chairman of the panel, said.

“We are not persuaded by this argument,” the order said. “Following the settlement, at least 17 related actions have been filed in the transferee court. These actions, like the five actions at issue here, are personal injury or wrongful death actions arising out of plaintiffs’ alleged ingestion of drinking water contaminated with a chemical (C-8)…discharged from DuPont’s Washington Works Plant near Parkersburg, W.Va.”