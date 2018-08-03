Buzz begins to build around WV Supreme Court election
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With about three weeks to consider their options, legal professionals throughout the state will be able to file candidacy papers for a two-year term on the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals starting next week.
The filing period for those looking to be elected to the court begins Monday, and at least two people in Kanawha County have filed pre-candidacy paperwork with the names of two prominent politicians being floated as possible justices.
Menis Ketchum announced his resignation from the court July 11, and the resignation was effective July 27.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/buzz-begins-to-build-around-wv-supreme-court-election/article_a4cfb890-b920-5266-bb05-ae9a8fa3e34f.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail