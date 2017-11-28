‘Business Fundamentals’ workshop set in Summersville

By MARY CATHERINE BROOKS

The Register-Herald

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center will offer a “Business Fundamentals” workshop Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Workforce Building, 830 Northside Drive, Suite 140, in Summersville. Shannon Mitchell, business coach, will lead the session.

Topics will include starting a business basics, such as getting a business license, identifying the market and writing a business plan.

The workshop is part of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center’s “Three Step Jump Start” program, which includes watching the Three Step Jump Start video online; attending a “Business Fundamentals” workshop; and scheduling a one-on-one meeting with a SBDC business coach.

Cost is $35; those who pay online should bring a copy of the online receipt to the session.

To register, visit www.wvsbdc.com and click “Training Calendar,” or contact Shannon Mitchell at 304-553-2805 or by email to Shannon.H.Mitchell@wv.gov.

