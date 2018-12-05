Bush’s Points of Light Foundation helps Parkersburg volunteer center

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Points of Light Foundation — founded by President George H.W. Bush in 1990 — helped the Volunteer Action Center in Parkersburg.

Bush created the foundation as a nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C., to promote the spirit of volunteerism. In his 1989 inaugural address, President Bush spoke of “all the individuals and community organizations spread like stars through the nation, doing good.”

Jenny Keup was director of the Volunteer Action Center in Parkersburg from its founding in 1994 until around 2006, when she became executive director of the West Virginia University at Parkersburg Foundation.