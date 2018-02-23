Latest News:
Brooke, Hancock teachers take to picket lines

By CRAIG HOWELL and WARREN SCOTT

The Weirton Daily Times

Educators and service personnel took posts throughout Hancock and Brooke counties Thursday as part of a two-day statewide work stoppage in protest of issues over wages and healthcare benefits. Schols across West Virginia were closed as a result. The stoppage continues today, with schools currently scheduled to be open Monday.
(Weirton Daily Times photo by Craig Howell)

WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia teachers and school service personnel were on the picket lines throughout the area Thursday, with plans to return today, as part of a statewide work stoppage protesting issues connected with pay and healthcare.

Rallies were held in Charleston last week, with those in attendance decrying low pay, small proposed increases and projected increases in insurance costs. The work stoppages were announced Saturday, with all 55 West Virginia county boards of education agreeing to close school.

While state lawmakers, in recent days, have passed legislation to provide increases in pay, local officials say it is not enough when looking at the big picture.

