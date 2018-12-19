BRIM: Warner criticixsm of settlements brings opportunity to educate legislators
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Board of Risk and Insurance Management executive director Mary Jane Pickens said she hopes to use criticism of BRIM by Secretary of State Mac Warner as an opportunity to educate legislators about how BRIM actually works.
“We will certainly defend how we handled the litigation and the decisions we made,” she told board members Tuesday, regarding the settlement of 12 wrongful termination suits against Warner for a total of more than $3.2 million.
Warner, who fired the 12 career governmental employees as part of a purge of 16 employees when he took office in January 2017, has repeatedly criticized BRIM for settling the cases, saying he wanted all 12 cases to go to jury trials.
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail