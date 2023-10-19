Bridge Day to take annual leap

By Steve Keenan, The Register-Herald

Bridge Day takes a village of volunteers.

Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau and chair of the Bridge Day Commission, along with staffers Tim Naylor and Megan Weatherford and many other contributing volunteers and organizations are in the final leg of preparations for the annual Bridge Day, which is held the third Saturday of October.

“We’re looking forward to the 44th annual Bridge Day,” Sullivan said this week. “We’re looking forward to seeing all the returning and new vendors coming in and all the BASE jumping activities along with the rappelling, and watching the Active Southern West Virginia race go through.”

According to Sullivan, about 350 BASE jumpers, which includes staff, are expected to be on hand Saturday to take the leap from the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge. BASE is an acronym for the fixed objects from which parachutists jump: buildings, antenna, span and earth.

The event officially runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday.

