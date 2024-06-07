Breaking New Ground

$37M construction effort begins

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. – WVU Medicine United Hospital Center broke ground for its planned “state-of-the-art,” 38,000 square-feet clinic in Randolph County on Thursday.

The facility, which will be called the Elkins Corridor H Medical Center, will be located at the former Teter Motors property on North Randolph Avenue/U.S. Route 219, next to the Division of Motor Vehicles building. Construction of the clinic is projected to cost more than $37 million. When complete, the center will offer primary and outpatient services to residents of Elkins and surrounding communities.

United Hospital Center CEO and President David F. Hess was the moderator of the event, which featured a host of local leaders, including Randolph County Development Authority Executive Director Robbie Morris, Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco and Randolph County Commissioner David Kesling.

Special invitees attending the ceremony included West Virginia University Health System President and CEO Albert Wright, UHC Board Chairman Jeff Barger, Gov. Jim Justice’s Regional Representative Lynn Phillips, and Rhett Dusenbury from Congressman Alex Mooney’s office

“I’m honored that everyone is here joining us on this very special, beautiful day, and I know with the rain you wouldn’t think I would call it a beautiful day, but anytime you have an event that is going to signify a long-term partnership between WVU Medicine and the City of Elkins and Randolph County, that’s always a beautiful day in my book,” Hess said.

“We are so excited to be in Elkins and we have this project on an incredibly tight time frame,” Hess said. “And a lot of that has to do so we can be ready to line up for the Forest Festival next year… We are going to bring incredible health care, but more importantly we are going to bring access. So hopefully the only time you will need to go to Bridgeport is to shop, and to Morgantown is for football games.

