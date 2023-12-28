By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – Wheeling Park High School students soon will be snatching a second chance at breakfast from vending machines filled with approved items.

Ohio County Schools provides free breakfast and lunch to students, and state law also requires they offer a “second chance” breakfast to students that’s available after first and second periods.

Usually, these items are “grab and go” food items like yogurt or “Parkuteries” meat, cheese and vegetable snacks. But distributing the items to students throughout the school has been a problem, explained Renee Griffin, child nutrition director for Ohio County Schools.

The Ohio County Board of Education unanimously agreed recently to the purchase of two vending machines from U-Select-It at $17,000 each, or $34,000. Each is able to hold 75 meals.

Principal Meredith Dailer will decide where there the vending machines will be placed in the school, according to Griffin.

“We are wanting to try something out of the box,” she said. “We are always trying to find ways to increase participation.”

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2023/12/breakfast-vending-machines-coming-to-wheeling-park-high-school/