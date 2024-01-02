Brave new world: Artificial intelligence arrives in West Virginia classrooms

By Logan Cottrell, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia school officials are warily embracing artificial intelligence as potentially the next big thing in education.

“The use of AI in our schools is pretty prevalent,” said Lewis County Superintendent Melinda Stewart. “Both our students and staff have access to it, and it gets used quite frequently. The board office has used it several times to create memos and releases to send out to parents.”

Students and teachers alike are hopping on the AI train, Upshur Superintendent Christy Miller said.

“Our goal for this year’s professional development is to have trainings on AI,” she said. “This is a great tool at our disposal, and I personally think the schools could benefit from it.”

The use of AI has been pretty prevalent in the Doddridge County School system, Superintendent Adam Cheeseman said.

“We are working on a new program with local businesses that influence our curriculum,” he said. “With that comes a new tech company that implements the use of AI. They will be sponsoring a curriculum based around digital business and marketing using AI.”

