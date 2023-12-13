Boone Co. native joins Mascot Hall of Fame

By Matthew Britton, Coal Valley News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s 69th Mountaineer mascot Mikel Hager recently earned the 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame’s, “Community Impact Award.”

Hager, a Madison native and 2018 Scott High School graduate, was also nominated for the Best College Live Human Program, finishing second behind the Leprechaun of Notre Dame.

The Mascot Hall of Fame is located in Whiting, Indiana and honors mascots from the high school level all the way to professional leagues.

Hager was nominated by Sonja Wilson, who serves as the Senior Advisor for the WVU Mountaineer Mascot Program, before a weeks long online voting process decided the winners of the contest.

“I know first hand the hours, days and months that the Mountaineer puts into serving his campus, community and state,” said Wilson via email.

