Latest News:
By March 26, 2018 Read More →

Boone Career and Technical Center program trains students on southern West Virginia tourism

By CAITY COYNE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Nate Miller, left, and Hunter Doss produce a radio commercial promoting WV Make It Shine littler cleanup campaign. The campaign is one of the projects students as BCTC have undertaken.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

FOSTER, W.Va.  — Between coal mines, mountains and rivers, there is one resource in Southern West Virginia educators at Boone Career and Technical Center feel is untapped — the kindness of its people.

“There is no place that has hospitality like Southern West Virginia has,” said Robert Miller, instructor of the center’s adventure tourism management program. “The people are golden here — that’s true in times of crisis, but really every regular day. They’re kind and welcoming in a way that’s hard to find other places.”

Miller said he believes this penchant for kindness, in addition to the natural beauty of the region, is what can make Southern West Virginia’s tourism industry thrive.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/program-trains-students-on-southern-wv-tourism/article_7f754c2c-e80f-5995-bb56-90bea8b9eec7.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.