Boone Career and Technical Center program trains students on southern West Virginia tourism
By CAITY COYNE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
FOSTER, W.Va. — Between coal mines, mountains and rivers, there is one resource in Southern West Virginia educators at Boone Career and Technical Center feel is untapped — the kindness of its people.
“There is no place that has hospitality like Southern West Virginia has,” said Robert Miller, instructor of the center’s adventure tourism management program. “The people are golden here — that’s true in times of crisis, but really every regular day. They’re kind and welcoming in a way that’s hard to find other places.”
Miller said he believes this penchant for kindness, in addition to the natural beauty of the region, is what can make Southern West Virginia’s tourism industry thrive.
