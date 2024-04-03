Bob Burton retired coach recognition

By Ed Parsons, The Wetzel Chronicle

PADEN CITY, W.Va. — Paden City’s Bob Burton was among four other retired coaches from the state who received recognition by the West Virginia Schools Athletic Association on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Boys High School Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Civic Center.

The Doors opened for the event at 3:30 pm in the coaches hospitality room at the civic center and at 4 pm there was a welcome ceremony and Hors D’oeuvres to enjoy, followed by an official introduction and remarks by the retired coaches.

Coach Burton gave a nice talk about his time growing up as an athlete at Magnolia high school. He stated he graduated from high school at the age of 16 and accepted a scholarship to play football at Kent State University. Burton said much of the team was made up of veterans who were there on the G.I. Bill, and had played for schools like Massillon and Canton McKinley. He later transferred to West Liberty where he finished his college career and went on to teach and coach for the next 40 plus years.

Coach Burton spent the majority of his career at Paden City High School. He led the Wildcats to seven appearances in the state basketball tournament, finishing runners up in 1972 and and 1982. His teams won the state championship in 1973 by one point over Oakvale high school 60-59 and in 1987 he led his team to an undefeated 27-0 season beating a 26-0 Bramwell team 71-61. His 1986, 1988, and 1992 teams lost in the first round of the tournament.

Coach Burton was an assistant football coach at Paden City high school for 19 years under coaches Henry Healy, Ron Renner, and Steve Deem. During that time Paden City teams played in the state championship game four times and won twice in 1970 and 1979.

